Shrewsbury serial killer Robin Ligus dies aged 70
- Published
A serial killer from Shrewsbury has died at the age of 70.
Robin Ligus was jailed for life in 1996 for the murder of pensioner Robert Young, during a burglary in 1994.
The former painter and decorator was moved to a psychiatric hospital in 2011 after a jury found he had also killed Trevor Bradley and Brian Coles in the same year.
He died on 16 December and an inquest into his death is due to open in Birmingham on Monday.
The 2011 sentencing followed a trial of facts, after Ligus was deemed unfit to stand trial following a stroke.
The jury concluded Ligus hit Mr Bradley, 53, on the head before setting fire to his car in Melverley, where his body was found in April 1994.
Mr Coles's body was discovered six months later following a burglary at the 57-year-old's home in Higher Heath, near Whitchurch.
He had been beaten to death with an iron bar.
Jurors heard Ligus, a father-of-three, was a heroin and cocaine user who had committed the crimes to obtain money for his addiction.
The sentencing judge, Mr Justice Treacy, described him at the time as "a highly dangerous individual" although he acknowledged the crimes had taken place many years earlier.