Case against former Met special constable dropped
Charges relating to an indecent image of a child have been dropped against a former Met Police special constable.
Paul Hoile had denied one count of making an indecent pseudo-photograph of a child and a second of distributing an indecent pseudo-image.
The prosecution had offered no evidence in the case, Shrewsbury Crown Court said on Monday.
Mr Hoile, 40, from Essex, who resigned from the force, was also cleared of rape after a trial last month.
