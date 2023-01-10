£12m awarded to invest in Shropshire communities
£12.4m has been awarded by the government to invest in communities.
The money could be used for regeneration, upskilling workforces or boosting the economy of market towns in Shropshire, the council said.
It added the UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF) would provide "much-needed" opportunities.
"This funding will help to ease the pressure on our local businesses and communities," said cabinet member Dean Carroll.
"We are a rural and sparsely populated county which tends to make simple, day-to-day things that little bit more expensive," said Mr Carroll.
"We hope that the funds can help tackle some of these issues and want to work with stakeholders and partners to address the county's priorities moving forwards."
Mark Barrow, the council's executive director of place, said the grant would give the council "flexibility" in awarding funds.
"We will be identifying opportunities for activities that can commence before April, and will keep our website up to date," he added.
The UKSPF was set up by the government to replace EU grants for poorer areas.
