Public guidance sought on Ironbridge Gorge protection plan
- Published
Two councils have joined forces over plans to protect a world heritage site from development.
Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire councils want to hear from the public about proposals to conserve Ironbridge Gorge.
A draft planning document makes safeguarding the 550-hectare site a "top priority", a councillor said.
The area takes its name from the famous iron bridge built over the River Severn in the 18th century.
The document provides guidance to those wishing to submit planning proposals within the site area, the authorities say.
Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council's deputy leader, added Ironbridge Gorge was an area of "outstanding universal significance".
He said: "This document will ensure that the UNESCO World Heritage site is safeguarded and that the history, conservation, and sustainability of the area are top priority."
The consultation will run for six weeks until 20 February, with drop-in sessions across the county.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk