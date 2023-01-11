Baschurch housing scheme could pave way for new station
A housing development has been approved that could pave the way for the re-opening of a village railway station that has been closed since the 1960s.
Councillors unanimously voted for the 48 homes in Baschurch, Shropshire, and space for a train station car park.
The plan was approved despite officers saying it should be rejected due to it not falling within the Local Plan development boundary.
Andy Woodthorpe from Baschurch Parish Council said he was "delighted".
"Residents tell us that they are potentially looking to downsize and they need more affordable housing," Mr Woodthorpe said.
The Baschurch Station Campaign committee said they believed securing the car park was crucial for the station to have any chance of opening.
It was closed in the 1960s as a casualty of Dr Beeching's cuts, which saw many stations around the UK shut.
The proposal also included associated access roads, parking, provision of public open space, and landscaping.
Mr Woodthorpe said Shropshire Council were compelled by "the shared level of community benefit" and added the development would enable a link road to the southern end of the village.