Telford: Man dies in Shawbirch crash
A 74-year-old man has died after his car was involved in a crash in Telford.
It happened on the B5063 in Shawbirch, at about 15:50 GMT on Tuesday, police said.
The man was driving a black Volkswagen Tiguan travelling towards Longden upon Tern when it was in collision with a silver Mercedes C-Class travelling in the opposite direction.
The victim died at the scene and West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
