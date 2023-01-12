Flooding: Roads closed and cars stranded as river levels rise
- Published
Flooding has closed roads and stranded cars as river levels continue to rise in Shropshire, Worcestershire and Herefordshire.
Flood barriers have gone up along several stretches of the River Severn following days of downpours - with more forecast.
The Environment Agency (EA) said it was a "very complicated situation" that was being constantly monitored.
Saturated land was blamed, with fresh rainfall quickly ending up in rivers.
The EA's Matthew Lawrence said: "The river levels aren't unusual for this time of year [but] it's the long, drawn-out nature of the problems that's causing concern."
Many roads were shut on Thursday after heavy rainfall caused overnight flooding.
Among the stuck cars was one spotted by Farson Digital Watercams in Walcott Ford in Drakes Broughton, Pershore, Worcestershire.
Pitchcroft car park in Worcester, alongside the River Severn, was also shut, with drivers urged to avoid Croft Road, Newport Street and Cattlemarket.
⚠️ Flooding at A44 Chadbury - please approach with care pic.twitter.com/q3pAll8G7f— Worcs Highways & Travel (@WorcsTravel) January 12, 2023
There were 50 flood warnings across England on Thursday morning and the EA said the Midlands would likely see flooding over the coming days.
The warnings cover locations including the River Severn at Frankwell, the Showground and the Quarry in Shrewsbury; Kempsey, Callow End and Upton-on-Severn in Worcestershire; the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley in Shropshire; and the River Wye in Hay and Hereford.
Affected roads included the A4113 in both directions in Leintwardine, Herefordshire from Roman Road to the B4530, Walford. The A4110 is also closed before Adforton, and Walcot Lane is shut in Drakes Broughton from Station Road to Shrubbery Road.
In Worcestershire, the A44 is closed in Chadbury between The Wood Norton Hotel and Chadbury Road.
In Bewdley, the B4195 is closed from B4190 Kidderminster Road to Station Road.
Earls Common Road in Phepson has shut from Harmans Hill.
In Upton-upon-Severn, New Street was closed in both directions from A4104 Old Street to Upper Hook Road, with Hanley Road also closed.
Stocks Lane was closed from the A4103 to Worcester Road.