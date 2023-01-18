Fuel tanker crashes causing diesel spillage near Whitchurch

Fuel tanker@SFRS_JimBarker
Fire service crews from Prees, Whitchurch and Wem were at the scene

A fuel tanker crashed as snow fell during the night, rupturing its main diesel tank.

A section of the A49 was shut following a diesel spillage on the road south of Whitchurch, Shropshire, at about 02:20 GMT.

Absorbent mats were used to soak up fuel on the highway and environmental packs covered drains.

There were yellow warnings for snow and ice until 12:00 GMT on Wednesday and two flood warnings have been in place.

The fire service, which left the scene at 05:20 GMT, said police were there and the Environment Agency was asked to attend.

Burton Borough School down the A41 in Newport was closed.

@SFRS_JimBarker
The fire service was there for about three hours

