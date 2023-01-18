Fuel tanker crashes causing diesel spillage near Whitchurch
- Published
A fuel tanker crashed as snow fell during the night, rupturing its main diesel tank.
A section of the A49 was shut following a diesel spillage on the road south of Whitchurch, Shropshire, at about 02:20 GMT.
Absorbent mats were used to soak up fuel on the highway and environmental packs covered drains.
There were yellow warnings for snow and ice until 12:00 GMT on Wednesday and two flood warnings have been in place.
The fire service, which left the scene at 05:20 GMT, said police were there and the Environment Agency was asked to attend.
Burton Borough School down the A41 in Newport was closed.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.