Charge plan for Shropshire Remembrance parades dropped
- Published
Remembrance Day parades in Shropshire will not have to pay for temporary road closures after a council shelved the plan.
Organisers could have been charged £40 under the proposals in a report drawn up for Shropshire Council.
One mayor said charging for Remembrance events was "disgusting".
The council's cabinet decided not to accept the report and ruled out charges for road closures for Remembrance Day parades.
The authority's officials will instead be asked to draft a new report which will see only commercial organisations charged to hold events.
'Already paid'
Draft proposals were due to be discussed by the cabinet on Wednesday and also included plans to charge town and parish councils £100 for small events, such as fetes.
Other non-commercial groups would have to pay from £40-£590, depending on the size of the event and commercial organisations from £145-£1,480.
The report said the proposals could raise £25-30,000 annually for key services.
But Oswestry mayor Jay Moore said the people remembered on Remembrance Day "have already paid. To try and bring this to Remembrance Day is disgusting".
In a statement, the council said the cabinet unanimously agreed they would never charge for the parades "nor indeed for charity or any not-for-profit community events".