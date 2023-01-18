Telford man jailed for sex offences against child
- Published
A man has been jailed for a string of sexual offences against a child that he carried out over nine years.
Andrew Telford was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday to 15 years and one month in prison.
He will also be on licence for a year after he has completed his jail term.
The 61-year-old, of Stanwyck, Sutton Hill, Telford, previously pleaded guilty to a total of 24 charges of serious sexual offences against a child.
These included sexual assault by penetration and touching, as well as making indecent images of a child.
The court heard Telford abused his victim over the course of nine years.
Det Con Lisa Roberts, of West Mercia Police, said: "We welcome the lengthy sentence that has been handed to Telford today.
"Hopefully it will allow the victim to gain some closure from a very traumatic part of their life.
"Telford pleaded guilty to all charges, meaning the victim did not have to face the trauma of giving evidence at a trial, and a very dangerous individual has been swiftly sentenced.
"However, the real tribute remains with the victim, who showed immense courage and bravery in coming forward to report this abuse."
