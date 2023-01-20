Bronze age ring found in Shropshire among items declared treasure
A gold ring found in Shropshire has been described as a "clue" showing how Bronze Age people may have lived in the county.
Emma-Kate Lanyon, from Shropshire Council's museums service, also said it revealed there had been "a rich and sophisticated community" at the time.
It is one of three items found by metal detectorists to be declared treasure by the Shropshire Senior Coroner.
An incomplete Roman gold amulet case was also declared treasure.
Coroner John Ellery also ruled on a gold sword ring.
Shropshire Council said it hoped to buy the gold items and put them on display.
The pieces were unearthed at sites near Condover and Prees.
Ms Lanyon said the gold ring had been described as "the latest incredible find of Bronze Age gold from north Shropshire".
She believed the incomplete amulet case may have belonged to a Roman soldier.
"This little tube would have contained thin gold sheet, marked with an inscription and magical symbols," she said.
Amulets were often worn as a protection charm, she explained.
The gold sword ring is believed to have been from the 7th Century.
Ms Lanyon said the "growing number of early medieval finds made by metal detectorists are starting to reveal glimpses of the area's Anglo-Saxon past".
She said the kingdoms of Britain were often in conflict at that time and sword hilt rings were often gifted, to help form alliances.