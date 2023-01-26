Disney trip appeal for footballer with terminal cancer
- Published
A football club is close to raising £15,000 to send a player and her family on a Disney trip after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Danielle Jones, who plays for Shifnal Town Ladies, was told on 16 January that chemotherapy could only slow down the illness.
The 29-year-old has been described by teammates as an "incredible person".
They said they wanted to create memories for her husband and young son.
Goalkeeper Becki William explained: "She's the most incredible person you could probably ever meet, she's the kindest person ever and she really is one of the heartbeats within the team."
Since Ms Jones' diagnosis of breast cancer before Christmas, she has been told it has spread to her liver.
But despite getting the news, Ms William said her teammate was "taking everything in her stride" and was "driven to spend as much time as she can do with her family".
"I don't know whether I could be as positive," she added.
Lyndsey Handy, who set up an online fundraising page, described Ms Jones as a "wonderful human" and said: "She's been so so brave and strong and not once complained about the hand she's been dealt."
The club plans to hold a fundraising day on 25 March at Shifnal Town's stadium and will share details on its Facebook page.
It said any money left over from the Disney trip costs would be given to the family "so they can spend quality time together".
The club said it would be up to the family to choose which Disney destination they visited.