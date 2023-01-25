Ludlow: Two killed in A49 lorry crash
- Published
Two people have died in a crash involving a lorry in south Shropshire.
It happened on Tuesday at around 11:30 GMT on the A49 near to the Sheet road roundabout in Ludlow.
West Midlands Ambulance (WMAS) said the man, 78, and a woman, 79, died at the scene, while the lorry driver was uninjured.
"Nothing could be done to save the two occupants in the car... and sadly both were confirmed deceased a short time later," WMAS said.
Their next of kin have been informed.
There have been three deaths on Shropshire's roads within two days after a 23-year-old man died in a collision with a lorry on Monday.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of both incidents.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.