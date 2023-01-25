Harry Takhar: Body found in search for missing Telford father
A body has been found, believed to be that of a father missing since October.
Harjinder Takhar, also known as Harry, has been missing from the Telford area since the morning of 2 October 2022.
The discovery was made at an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, in Telford, shortly before 12:00 GMT on Monday, police said.
The 58-year-old's death is not being treated as suspicious, said the West Mercia force.
Det Insp Jo Whitehead said it was a "sad outcome" after a "challenging and emotional search".
"But I'm pleased that Harry's family now have some closure."
She thanked the public for an "incredible response" to appeals to locate the father.
"Harry's family have asked me to express their sincere thanks for the support they have received from the community since Harry's disappearance and have asked that their privacy is respected at this distressing time," she added.
