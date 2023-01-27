'Flow' bridge opened at Shropshire rail crossing in 'UK first'
- Published
A new railway footbridge has opened, replacing a "high-risk" rural crossing.
Network Rail says it is the first of its type in the UK and the so-called flow bridge, at Wistanstow, near Craven Arms, Shropshire, is made of fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP).
The structure does not need concrete foundations and is half the weight of a traditional steel bridge.
An earlier opening was delayed from December due to cold weather and, Network Rail said, industrial action.
Flow is an acronym standing for fibre reinforced polymer, lower-cost, optimised-design, working bridge.
The modular bridge, which is 69ft (21m) long, has been installed with no impact to running trains, causing less disruption for passengers, Network Rail says.
One of the designers said it had built-in sensors to record how it performed and was used.
If it was not being used enough, said Andy Cross, the concept designer for Network Rail, the company could decide to "lift and shift it to somewhere where it is more needed".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk