Family's tribute to 'inspirational' father Harry Takhar
- Published
The family of a father-of-four whose body was found three months after he disappeared say he was a source of inspiration to everyone he met.
Harry Takhar went missing from the Telford area on 2 October after struggles with his mental health.
His family said he was "a loving husband, a father to four children and two beautiful labradors... and a die-hard Leeds United fan".
They have started a fundraising page for mental health charity Mind.
Mr Takhar's body was found at an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, in Telford, last week, police said.
"He lived life to the fullest, in the present moment, and taught those surrounding him to recognise the beauty in themselves, others, and the wonderful world in which we all live," his family said.
The family of Harjinder ‘Harry’ Takhar have today (Monday 30 January) released the following tribute to him and have created a JustGiving page in his memory: https://t.co/HThfkG1avb:— West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) January 30, 2023
Read the full tribute here ➡️ https://t.co/7VcKYBvQb7 pic.twitter.com/paUQ7HPjFU
"There are moments which we'll hugely miss, such as Harry's singing and dancing outbursts in the kitchen, the stories he would share about his travels around India and the cups of tea he would brew to perfection.
"While these are now cherished memories, we, as a family, know that Harry's legacy of bringing people together in love and light will live on forever."
His family said mental health affected one in four people and they wanted to raise £50,000 for the charity.
Mr Takhar was travelling with his family to see friends in the West Midlands area when asked to be let out of the car and ran across a field towards the woodland.
