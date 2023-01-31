Church Stretton: Firefighters tackling large hillside blaze
- Published
Firefighters are battling a large hillside fire near Church Stretton.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Shropshire Hills shortly after 17:00 GMT.
It said the blaze involved an area of gorse plant that measured about 300 to 400 sq m.
Lee Baker, from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, said access and the steep hillside leading up to the scene was making it difficult to deal with the fire.
In a tweet, he added said the fire had been surrounded and work to extinguish it continued.
Fire crews are in attendance from Baschurch, Church Stretton, Craven Arms, Shrewsbury and Telford Central.
