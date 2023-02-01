Callum Powell: Hundreds attend car meet memorial to killed driver

Cars in a car park in ShrewsburyLouis Hervey
The gathering was held on the car park of the Meole Brace retail park

A vigil involving more than 500 cars has taken place in memory of a 23-year-old man who was killed in a crash.

Callum Powell's Vauxhall Astra collided with a lorry on the A5 near Nesscliffe in Shropshire on 23 January.

The car meet, in Shrewsbury, raised more than £5,000 to pay for his funeral and support his family.

A friend who was at the gathering, Louis Hervey, said Mr Powell was "always up for an adventure" and they shared " absolutely amazing memories".

"He was an amazing lad, always friendly to me and my mates if we ever bumped into him out and about in the evenings," Mr Hervey said.

Louis Hervey
People were able to donate at the gathering or online
Louis Hervey
Friends and family thanked the people who turned out to show their support

Sophie Rickman, who set up an online donations page said: "There'll always be a piece of him missing in his best friends, families and partners lives."

She said the aim of the fundraiser was "to give Cal the send off he deserves".

Mr Powell's friends and family thanked people who came to show their support.

Louis Hervey
The money raised will be given to the family, to spend as they wish

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the fatal crash.

