Free health checks for farmers at Shrewsbury livestock auctions
- Published
Farmers are being offered free health checks at livestock auctions in Shropshire.
The sessions, which have started with blood pressure tests, will be held at Halls Shrewsbury Livestock Auction Centre on Tuesday mornings.
Charity Shropshire Rural Support said people worked "long hours" and "probably do neglect... bodies a bit".
The project, which also involves Shropshire Council and the National Farmers' Union, runs until 21 February.
People attending the site in Bowman Way, Battlefield, have the opportunity to be given general health and wellbeing advice.
Dairy farmer Andrew Bebb, chairman of Shropshire Rural Support, which is part of the scheme, said it was "really important" people looked after their physical and mental health.
He added: "We all work long hours, probably far longer than we should do and we probably do neglect our bodies a bit and we are all suffering from various ailments."
Mr Bebb said it was important to do "the basic checks" and although the project had started off with blood pressure, there were other tests it hoped to carry out there.
"I would like to see some diabetes checks, that's getting very, very important at the moment.
"So it's important that we make a start with blood pressures and then hopefully progress it."
County advisor for the NFU Edward Garratt stated: "When they're working alone a lot of the time from dawn til dusk and past producing food, it's not always [at] the forefront of their mind just [to] go and get some simple checks."
The council's cabinet member for adult social care, public health and communities, Cecilia Motley, said small concerns "that go unchecked can lead to more urgent problems down the line".
She added this was "a golden opportunity to have a chat and get a second opinion on anything that might be troubling you".
There is no need to make an appointment in advance, the authority said.
