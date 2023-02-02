Wellington Orbit cinema raises £425k with council loan

The funds will allow the Wellington Orbit to purchase its freehold and look to develop its upper floor, staff said

An independent cinema has raised £425,000 to fully purchase its premises and start work creating an arts centre.

The Wellington Orbit, in Telford, opened in a former bank in 2019 and was looking to find the funds to expand.

Wellington Town Council agreed to loan it £212,500 with the rest from donations and grant funding.

"It solidifies the cinema and arts centre as a vital hub of renewal and growth," Wellington Orbit chairman Phil Morris-Jones said.

Having full ownership of the building on Station Road gave them security, he added.

"The purchase of the freehold is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the community, volunteers and staff."

The venue opened with a 63-seat cinema and a café and the expansion plans for the upper floor aim to create a new performing arts studio and exhibition space.

The funding from the town council was agreed by councillors in December after a public consultation in 2021.

"We are delighted to provide the assistance to this excellent and much needed community-based organisation," councillor Stephen de Launey said.

