AFC Telford United fined after fans chant abuse at woman
- Published
A football club has been fined £6,000 by the FA after fans made abusive and insulting chants towards a female member of staff with a visiting team.
AFC Telford United said the incident happened during their home match against Kings Lynn Town in August 2022.
It said it would not tolerate this behaviour and an independent regulator had drawn up an action plan.
It includes a review of stewarding, proactive supporter initiatives and development of its diversity programme.
The discriminatory chanting involved "a small section of spectators on the East Terrace", the club confirmed.
"Anyone found to behaving in such a manner may be committing a criminal oﬀence, will be reported to the police, ejected and permanently banned from attending any games or events at the ground," it added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk