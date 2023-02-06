Shawbury Heath: Girl, 17, dies in crash and boy seriously hurt
A teenage girl has died after a car overturned in a crash which also left a boy seriously injured.
Emergency services were called at about 12:10 GMT on Saturday to an unnamed road at Shawbury Heath, Shropshire, near the A53.
A 17-year-old girl was confirmed dead at the scene and a boy, 17, was airlifted to hospital.
The driver of the other car was not hurt and no arrests have been made, West Mercia Police said.
