Young nature photographers compete for award
Stunning photos captured by child wildlife photographers have "blown away" competition judges.
The Young Nature Photographer of the Year award, run by University Centre Shrewsbury, has received hundreds of entries from five to 18-year-olds.
A total of 23 images are shortlisted, with winners awarded at a ceremony on 15 February.
"We were overwhelmed by the quality of the 300-plus entries," said organiser Dr Bethan Stallwood.
"Our natural world is full of such enchantment, and I have been moved and delighted to see such a range in subject matter," she added.
The competition's aim was to get youngsters out enjoying the natural world, Dr Stallwood said, thanking entrants for taking the time to capture "such beautiful images".
Head judge and professional photographer David Woodfall was "incredibly impressed with the standard" of submissions, she said.
"It's been amazing to look at the sheer range of images - from widescreen shots of whales to close up captures of forest fungi," she added.
The awards ceremony, hosted by BBC Springwatch presenter Iolo Williams, takes place on 15 February at Shrewsbury's Guildhall.
Prize winners across four age categories will receive goodies that include wildlife camera traps, bug hotels and Shropshire Wildlife Trust memberships.
