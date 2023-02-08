Environment Agency staff strike over pay in Shrewsbury
Members of a trade union working at the Environment Agency are on strike in a dispute over pay and government cuts.
Unison members were on the picket line outside offices in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury, for 12 hours of industrial action.
Staff who monitor river pollution, flood risk and respond to environmental incidents are taking part.
The strike also includes a three-day withdrawal from incidents but officers have agreed to step-in in emergencies.
Unison has said it was a "significant escalation" of a long-running dispute over pay.
It has rejected the agency's offer of a 2% rise to employees.
Environment officer Adam Shipp said the walkout was also in response to government cuts that had affected residents and river quality.
He said members had not had a "decent pay rise" since 2010 and that budgets had been cut so teams had been unable to attend to minor incidents in the area.
"Our members have lost approximately 25% of their pay - they're working one day for free and we just can't continue," he said.
"The government need to get round the table and talk to the unions," he added.
Union rep Rob Davies, who works for the Environment Agency, said workers should be given a pay rise.
"We don't want to be stood out in the cold here this morning, we want to be in there working and we want to be out there on the flood defences.
"We should be rewarded properly for the job we do," he said.
Staff have agreed to leave the picket lines to respond to any emergencies or major floods during the strike period.