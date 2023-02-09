Telford care home placed in special measures by watchdog
A care home has been placed in special measures for failing to provide safe and effective care.
The Farmstead in Telford was visited by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in December after concerns about patient support were raised.
Its rating dropped from being good to inadequate after the inspection.
The care home's owners said it had instigated changes including a new manager.
The home provides personal and nursing care for 66 people and there were 34 residents at the time of the unannounced inspection.
Run by Sandstone Care Telford Limited, the home supports older people, younger adults, people with dementia, physical disabilities and sensory impairments.
During the inspection it was found leaders had failed to make sure staff understood their duties, with people not always treated in a compassionate way, said Amanda Lyndon of the CQC.
Staff had also witnessed abuse but hadn't taken appropriate action.
"Leaders should work to create an environment where staff feel supported to report these issues," she said.
People were at risk of poor health outcomes because staff did not always make timely referrals to health professionals or provide them with sufficient information.
Other key findings included:
- Staff did not always use the training they'd been given or follow the systems in place to keep people safe
- Policies to protect people from abuse were in place but not always followed
- The provider had a complaints procedure in place, but this was not always followed
- Improvements were needed to ensure people's end of life wishes were discussed and recorded
However, inspectors found people were supported to maintain relationships with important people in their lives and residents said they enjoyed activities which took place at the home.
New management
A spokesperson for The Farmstead said it was disappointed by the CQC's assessment.
"For a service previously rated as good, we are working extremely hard in partnership with the CQC and our local authority to return it to that status and beyond as quickly as we can."
They said there were a number positive points contained in the report including the fact most people were happy with the care and support they received.
"Since the home was inspected in early December we have instigated several changes, including appointing a new manager, deputy manager and clinical lead," the spokesperson said.
"This is all part of our commitment to providing our residents with the highest possible standard of person-centred care."
The home will be kept under review by the CQC.
