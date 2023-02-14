Misconduct probe over off-duty West Mercia officers' disorder
Three police officers are being investigated for misconduct after disorder broke out among a group of off-duty officers during a night out.
A fourth West Mercia officer was sacked last month for assaulting two colleagues during the incident in Shrewsbury on 13 October.
The events were referred to the force's professional standards department.
The remaining officers are now are subject to misconduct investigations, the force said.
The trouble flared among the group of officers on a night out in the town centre in the early hours, the force said.
Two officers were arrested - including PC Kiaran Wain who was dismissed from the force last month - the other for assaulting an emergency worker.
'Let himself down'
Both have since accepted cautions for the offences, the force said.
Mr Wain was told by Pippa Mills, the force's chief constable, at his misconduct hearing on 6 January that "he let himself, his colleagues, the force and our communities down with his actions".
The other two officers involved were not arrested and are not under criminal investigation, however they remain under a misconduct investigation by the professional standards department, the spokesperson added.
In a statement about the disorder Deputy Chief Constable Alex Murray said: "We expect the highest of standards from our police officers both on and off-duty and any behaviour that brings the police service into discredit will be dealt with in the most appropriate manner.
"As these investigations are ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."