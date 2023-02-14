Shawbury Heath: Girl killed in crash was 'kind, happy and caring'
- Published
The family of a teenage girl who was killed when a car overturned in a crash have described her as a "beautiful, kind, happy, caring and loving person".
Lily-May Vaughan, 17, died on 4 February on an unnamed road in Shawbury Heath, Shropshire, near the A53.
A boy of the same age was seriously injured and the driver of the other car was unharmed, West Mercia Police said.
Lily-May's family said they were "heartbroken following the incident and the loss of our angel Lily-May".
In a statement released by police, they added: "She was a beautiful, kind, happy, caring and loving person who leaves behind a family that loves her dearly and who'll will miss her each and every day she is no longer with us.
"We are still coming to terms with the devastating loss of a 17-year-old young lady with the world at her feet," the statement said.