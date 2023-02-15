Telford fair to support adults with learning difficulties
A fair is offering physical and wellbeing support to adults who are autistic or have learning difficulties.
It will run between 10:00-14:00 GMT on Wednesday at Telford and Wrekin Council for Voluntary Service (CVS) in Telford's Central Square.
The aim is to provide advice for accessing health care support, including annual health checks.
Labour councillor Andy Burford said the strategies would "bring real life benefits for adult residents".
The fair is a Telford and Wrekin Borough Council initiative after it partnered with local services in the area.
Visitors can also meet the Independent Living Centre team, which helps people enhance their homes with technology to live a more independent life.
There will also be free half hour sessions of fitness, yoga and dance.
Councillor Burford said the fair would allow people to come to one place and meet local organisations who provide health care support. He said the event would "save them time, travel costs and the effort of finding the information themselves".
He added if people were unable to make the event, Telford and Wrekin CVS also runs drop in sessions called Café Aspire on Thursdays.
