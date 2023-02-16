Shropshire talking newspaper group in plea for volunteers
A group which provides recorded news for people with sight loss says it is in urgent need of more volunteers.
West Shropshire Talking Newspaper (WSTN) said it needed volunteers to take on roles including presenting, editing and delivering memory sticks.
Paul Pascoe, 79, who leads the editorial team, said it was a "crucial service" and each volunteer role was vital to make the service work.
It records a weekly edition based on the Shropshire Star newspaper.
WSTN also brings listeners features in its recorded versions of the Shropshire Magazine.
Mr Pascoe said it was a popular service with about 250 listeners and it saw demand increase in the coronavirus pandemic.
"Many are vitally grateful - it's like having someone visiting your home," he said.
"I know we have a couple of care homes where there is collective listening in the shared lounge."
'Special for listeners'
The retired English teacher and his wife Mary have been involved in the organisation for about 20 years.
He said listeners found the service more personal than listening to the radio or TV.
"It's presented in a different sort of way. It's something very special for listeners," he said.
Another volunteer, WSTN trustee Steve Bristow, added the group needed volunteers with a range of different skills.
"We are always happy to hear from people and discuss the sort of role they would like to play," he said.
WSTN has studios in Cross Hill, Shrewsbury, and its volunteers also work from home.
The service is part of a network of talking newspaper groups across the country.