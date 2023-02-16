Music, arts and acrobatics at Telford event
Music, performances, arts and acrobatics will be among attractions at a cultural event in Shropshire next month.
This year's Love Telford will be held in Southwater between midday and 16:00 GMT on 18 March, it has been announced.
It returns with a "host of family fun", following on from the popularity of last year's event, said Telford and Wrekin Council.
It also includes international-themed street food, crafts and sports.
"Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council are delighted to be involved with this event," said its chair Raj Mehta.
"It's a great opportunity to bring all of our communities together for a fun and relaxed event showcasing the different cultures in the borough."
Carolyn Healy, from the local authority, said councillors were also looking forward to its return.
"This is a great start to our events calendar, a free event for all the family to enjoy," she said.