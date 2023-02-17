Three-year wait for A road landslip repairs
The wait continues for repairs to be carried out three years after a landslip on a Shropshire A road, a councillor says.
Heavy rain damaged the A490 near Chirbury in February 2020, and Heather Kidd said "it's very dangerous".
Temporary lights and safety barriers have been installed, but she said repair plans were only submitted by consultants on Wednesday.
She complained "nobody seemed to want to address it" despite the timespan.
Shropshire Council has been approached for comment.
Mrs Kidd, who represents Chirbury for the Liberal Democrats on the Tory-led authority, said she had been assured the road would be repaired within this financial year.
But she said the April-to-September repairs window in 2023 was likely to slip, because costings had not yet been produced and the job had not yet been put out to tender.
She said it was possible it could take until early 2024 for the road to be fixed.
"To take so long on an A road is beyond me," she said.
The heavy rain in 2020, which caused flooding elsewhere in the county, had taken down trees and worn away soil beneath the carriageway, Mrs Kidd said.
She said she was told the repairs, when they did happen, could close the road for 12 weeks, and she added that in the meantime, traffic lights were "pretty disruptive".
