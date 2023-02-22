Grants deadline for West Midlands firms approaches

Joanna De Rycke, director of Iron & FireMarches LEP
Joanna De Rycke runs a speciality coffee roasters in Shrewsbury and said they were awarded £50,000 to take on new staff

Firms in Shropshire, Herefordshire, Birmingham and Solihull are being urged to apply to a business grant programme before it expires because of Brexit.

The Business Growth Programme 2 has handed out nearly £4.5m, Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) said.

But as some cash comes from the European Regional Development Fund, it will soon stop being delivered.

Start-ups can bid for up to £10,000, while established firms can get up to £1m until 22 March, says Marches LEP.

One firm that received £50,000 said it allowed them to take on new staff.

Iron and Fire, a speciality coffee roasters and wholesale coffee suppliers in Shrewsbury, had reached a point where it needed the cash to grow, director Joanna De Rycke explained.

"The grant meant we were able to invest in a new bespoke coffee roaster and take on three new members of staff, as well as launch a new website," she said.

The programme is managed by Birmingham City Council and available in the Marches LEP and the Greater Birmingham and Solihull LEP areas.

Marches LEP also highlighted a £30,000 grant given to Leominster light-fitting firm Hector Finch, which used it to move to a new site.

"As a result of the move, the business has brought manufacturing processes in-house and created eight new jobs," the firm's Emma Finch said.

