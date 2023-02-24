Shropshire Council funding means under-threat bus routes can continue
- Published
A local authority will continue funding a number of under-threat bus services, which it said operators wanted to amend or withdraw.
Shropshire Council had previously offered temporary support in March 2022 and again in September 2022.
It said Arriva and other operators had blamed a fall in passengers.
The council will support 12 routes and said it would like to improve public transport in the county, if it can find external funding.
The authority said it was disappointed that its bid for government levelling-up funding in 2022 had been unsuccessful, because support for public transport had been part of that bid.
The bid had also included plans for demand-responsive buses, and for transforming Shrewsbury's park and ride service.
Ian Nellins, the Shropshire councillor responsible for public transport, said finding funding was "extremely difficult in the current financial climate", but the authority would continue to seek financial support.
He also said he wanted bus services to remain "a realistic option as a first choice of travel across Shropshire".
A full list of the bus routes supported by the council can be found here and the council said all the affected services would keep their existing timetables.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk