Metal sphere artwork chosen for Bishop's Castle park
A metal sphere reflecting the history of a market town has been picked to be installed at a business park.
The artwork, which has LED lights and is laser-cut from stainless steel, will be unveiled later this year in Bishop's Castle, near Ludlow, Shropshire.
The sculpture has been designed and will be made by arts agency Planet Art.
"To us, Bishop's Castle has its own unique and special little world," said Julie Edwards, from the Midlands-based organisation.
"We wanted our design to represent that. We are inspired by the town's history, the buildings, the rurality, farming community and the cultural richness the area has to offer."
The 2m (6.5ft) high artwork has taken four months to create from conception to installation, she added.
The commission was open to local creatives and the agency's design was the winning entrant in the competition.
The business park, owned by Shropshire Council, was built with £1.27m of European Regional Development funding which included paying for the artwork.