Ludlow sewers produce quilts for Ukrainian children
Members of a sewing group have produced nearly two dozen quilts which they will donate to Ukrainian families for their children.
The Ludlow Quilters began producing the quilts in 2022 when they said they saw refugees coming to Shropshire.
More than 830 Ukrainians have relocated to the county since the war began, according to Home Office figures.
"We thought it would be nice to make some quilts for their children," Jean Watt, from the group, said.
"I suggested it might be nice if we used up our scraps to make fairly large, 12-inch blocks and then put sashing around and hey presto, a nice, bright quilt."
Twenty-two quilts have been produced by the Ludlow Quilters which they plan to handover to local families on Saturday at their local Quaker meeting hall.
"They go there most Saturdays to learn English and so we thought it would be a nice idea to take the quilts to them," Mrs Watt said.