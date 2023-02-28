Loss-making Oswestry bus depot set to close
Arriva is looking to close a bus depot in Oswestry after numbers of passengers plummeted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company said it had been "hit hard by the change of travel behaviours" and had been making a loss.
It said it had tried, without success, to improve passenger numbers and would look to pass on some services to new operators.
The firm is also consulting staff about the closures of its Winsford and Macclesfield depots in Cheshire.
Arriva said funding support from the local authority was "falling significantly below the levels provided by other councils to reimburse concessionary travel" and as a result bus services had been operating at a loss for some time.
Shropshire Council said it had sought Levelling Up funding from the government to improve public transport in the county, but the bid was turned down in February 2022. It has since made a fresh bid.
Arriva said it had not been possible to return the depot "to a financially sustainable operation" and affected employees had been told about the planned consultation.
It said there would be "very limited impact on customer journeys" and it would work with Shropshire Council to find new operators.
The affected services are likely to be the:
- 449 service between Oswestry - Welshampton
- 54 Oswestry - Cefn Y Blodwel
- 71 Oswestry - Four Crosses
- 79a Oswestry - Porth-Y-Waen
- 405 Oswestry - Windsor Road
The company said school services would not be affected until May.
