One-way traffic change confirmed for Oswestry route
- Published
A plan to permanently turn a town centre street into a one-way traffic system will happen despite delays, a business group says.
Temporary barriers were installed on Church Street, Oswestry, Shropshire, during the Covid-19 pandemic.
They created a one-way system which the town's Business Improvement District (BID) said would become permanent.
While the scheme was delayed as it had to meet checks, it would nevertheless go ahead, the group pledged.
"We're going as quickly as we can," BID manager Adele Nightingale said.
"Once designs and dates for works have been confirmed, the BID will provide an update through the media."
The delays included meeting highways regulations and conservation requirements, and also addressing drainage issues.
The temporary barriers were installed to improve social distancing during the pandemic.
They remained as Shropshire Council raised concerns about the speed of traffic on the road with people walking home through the area.
As well as the permanent one-way system, Oswestry BID said the plan would see pavements extended and new garden planters and seating added to the area, at a cost of £70,000.
A spokesperson for Oswestry Town Council said the authority was pleased a solution had been found and would be delivered in the coming months.
"The temporary solution, while necessary, was in place for far too long and generated significant public dissatisfaction," they added.