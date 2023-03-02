Man to stand trial accused of Shropshire hit-and-run
A 57-year-old man is to stand trial accused of a hit-and-run which killed a "gentle giant".
William Rogers, 26, died in the early hours of 30 April 2022 on the B4368 between Craven Arms and Much Wenlock.
Christopher Carloman, of Blakemore, Telford, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
He pleaded guilty to a second charge of failing to report a road accident involving a Vauxhall Vivaro he was driving.
Mr Rogers, an agricultural worker, was a keen rugby player with a "heart of pure gold", his mother Mandy Oliver previously said.
Mr Carloman will next appear in court on 17 April.
