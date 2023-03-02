Increased police presence after Telford knife attack
- Published
There is an increased police presence in Telford following a knife attack on two people.
The incident happened on Tuesday just after 17:45 GMT on Silkin Way, between Madeley and Brookside.
The two victims' injuries were minor but resulted in police searching a number of individuals in the area.
Det Ch Insp Joanne Woods from West Mercia Police said to the public: "I'd like to reassure you that the incident is being taken extremely seriously.
"You will see increased high-visibility patrols in the area, particularly over the next few evenings, and I would urge anyone who has any concerns to speak to our officers."
West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Upon arrival we found a teenage boy who was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was conveyed to hospital for further assessments."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk