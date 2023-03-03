Newport crumbling hotel safety work to begin
- Published
Work will be started to make a crumbling hotel building safe after the owner failed to meet a court deadline to take action.
The owner of the Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport, Shropshire, was given until 21 February to make the building and supporting structures safe.
A health and safety inspection had previously found the property was in a bad condition.
Telford and Wrekin Council said it had instructed teams to begin the work.
Owner Roger Brock had previously told BBC Radio Shropshire that the hotel would have to be demolished after a structural report highlighted damage that had left him with no other option.
At the time, he denied deliberately letting the building fall into disrepair that he had planned to turn the hotel into apartments before work had stalled.
In a statement, the council said: "Despite early progress made to address the safety issues by the owner, progress stalled and we were notified that his contractors had been put on hold."
It added that alternative proposals for the building had been put forward by the owner but were not supported by any qualified person.
"As a result, the council has now instructed the works to be completed in accordance with the relevant regulations - so that the work done is appropriate, and most importantly, that it is safe," the authority added.
It also confirmed it was looking to recover the cost of repairs from the owner and would implement further measures to safeguard the building.
An exclusion zone had been previously set up around the building, closing one of the town's busiest roads, St Mary's Street.
The authority had apologised for the disruption, saying safety was its main priority and that businesses on the street remained open to the public.