Plan to improve Shropshire for walkers and cyclists
- Published
New walking and cycling routes are being proposed in Shropshire under a 10-year plan aimed at getting more people active.
The proposals focus on seven key market towns including Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth and Ludlow, says Shropshire Council.
Ten priority schemes have been identified, with most for Oswestry.
The council's cabinet decides on Wednesday whether the authority will take the plan forward to a six-week consultation exercise.
The council says the focus is on the seven towns as they are the most populous.
Market Drayton, Church Stretton and Whitchurch round out the group.
As well as new cycling and walking routes, the measures would include the installation of crossings and bridges.
A report drawn up by the council said there were gaps in the county's cycling network and, for inexperienced or less confident cyclists, the existing infrastructure was "neither comfortable nor attractive".
It added barriers such as railway lines, rivers and roads were hampering residents on foot.
Improvements have been drawn up for each town, with 10 schemes prioritised in particular. Seven are in Oswestry, two in Shrewsbury and one in Ludlow.
The seven in Oswestry include plans for new cycle lanes and parking, plus new reduced speed zones which could see cars limited to 20mph.
Delivering the plans depends on the council securing government funding. Councillor Ian Nellins said the proposals should strengthen the authority's case.
"Public feedback, particularly about the proposed routes and interventions for each area, will help ensure the network accurately responds to demand from local communities," he explained.
If the plan is approved on Wednesday, the council says the consultation will be held this spring.
