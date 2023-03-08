Shropshire mother inspired at receiving MBE from Princess Anne
- Published
A mother who became a dyslexia campaigner says receiving her MBE from the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle has inspired her to continue her work.
Elizabeth Wilkinson, from Telford in Shropshire, was diagnosed in her early 30s.
She founded the Dyslexic Dyslexia Consultancy and started awareness days and awards.
Mrs Wilkinson said getting the award from Princess Anne on Wednesday was "truly awe-inspiring".
"The fact that I have been given such an honour for the work I do is a real boost to my morale and has inspired me to continue doing what I do for as long as I can," she added.
Her parents went to the ceremony with her and she said it had been amazing to share the occasion with them.
Dyslexia is a learning difficulty which affects about one in 10 people in the UK, according to the British Dyslexia Association.
Mrs Wilkinson researched the condition when trying to find out if her son could be dyslexic and said discovering she herself had dyslexia meant "things made sense".
In 2004, she went on to qualify as a specialist teacher and three years later set up the consultancy with the goal of teaching as many people in Shropshire as possible about the condition.
