Council bids to take over control of Oswestry bus station
A council is being urged to hand over management of a Shropshire bus station to another authority so it can be better maintained.
The state of the site in Oswestry has faced long-term criticism, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) says.
Oswestry town councillors have agreed to enter negotiations with Shropshire Council about taking it over.
Shropshire Council has been approached for comment.
The town council said it wanted, under its management, to clean up the station and replace out-of-date timetables with the correct information to make it more welcoming.
Nothing has been done to boost provision despite Shropshire Council increasing the fees levied from bus firms, members have heard.
The fees would be passed to the town council to maintain the station if agreement was reached, LDRS said.
"Last time I checked the timetables were four years out of date," councillor Duncan Kerr told a town council meeting.
"It doesn't encourage people to use the bus services. At the moment it feels rather unpleasant and unkempt."
A final decision on the takeover will be made by councillors once the details have been negotiated.