Telford fire: Woman's body found in house
The body of a woman was found by firefighters tackling a blaze affecting two houses.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to The Moor Town in High Ercall, Telford, on Saturday at 06:03 GMT.
One semi-detached house was fully ablaze and the first floor of the neighbouring property was affected.
The service said West Mercia Police had informed the woman's family and work was underway to determine the cause of the fire.
Chief fire officer Simon Hardiman said: "This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts turn to family and friends at this difficult time".
