Man jailed for sex offences against a child
- Published
A man has been jailed for eight years for sex offences against a child.
Stewart Thomson, of Bangor-on-Dee, Wales, was found guilty of six counts of sexual activity with a child under 16 and pleaded guilty to two counts of making indecent photographs of a child.
He was also found guilty of engaging in sexual communication with a child after a trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court.
The offences took place in Shropshire between April 2019 and February 2020.
Thomson will serve a further four years on licence and will also be placed on the sex offenders register and made subject of a sexual harm prevention order.
Det Sgt Alice Davies, from West Mercia Police, said he was guilty of "disturbing crimes on a vulnerable young girl".
