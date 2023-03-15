Flood barriers put up in Shropshire and Worcestershire
Flood warnings are in place in some areas of Shropshire as river levels continue to rise following rain and snow.
Flood barriers have been put up in Frankwell, Shrewsbury, with some car parks in the town having to close.
The Environment Agency (EA) said defences had also been set up in Bewdley, Worcestershire.
A yellow weather warning for rain has also been issued for Thursday by the Met Office.
Three flood warnings are currently in place by the River Severn in Shrewsbury.
Nick Green of the EA told BBC Radio Shropshire that snow in the county and Welsh Mountains had thawed "very quickly", which had caused more water to flow downstream.
"We've got our defences up in Shrewsbury and if we need to, we can deploy them anywhere else downstream to protect the communities," he added.
