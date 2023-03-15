Armed gang targets Telford betting shops in 10-day spree
A gang of three men wielding a gun have raided betting shops and stolen cash in a series of "terrifying" armed robberies in Telford.
Thousands of pounds were stolen in several raids over 10 days at Ladbrokes and Betfred bookmakers.
The trio had been in possession of weapons including a large knife, hammer and a gun, West Mercia Police said.
The force also confirmed no one had been injured in any of the attacks, which are all believed to be linked.
It was not yet known if the gun was real or an imitation firearm.
The first robbery took place at approximately 20:00 GMT on 4 March at Betfred in the Oakengates area of Telford where £170 was taken.
This was followed by a robbery at 20:15 GMT on 6 March at a Ladbrokes branch in the town centre where thieves left with £1,000 in cash.
On 12 March, there were two attempted robberies at the Betfred and Ladbrokes in Wellington on the same day, before a further robbery at 20:00 GMT at a Spar store in the Leegomery area where £1,100 was stolen.
The men had also targeted a Tesco Express store in Wellington at 21:00 GMT on Tuesday 14th March and had taken £300 in cash.
"We believe the robberies are linked and have a dedicated team of detectives actively working to identify and apprehend the three men we believe are responsible," Det Insp Jo Whitehead added.
"It is extremely rare for a spate of robberies to take place in such a short space of time," she said.
She also advised that offenders should not be approached if seen and for the local community to contact the police with any information.
