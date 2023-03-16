Church Stretton teen's cancer death inspires charity football match
- Published
A football match is going to be held to fundraise in memory of a teenager who died from a rare form of cancer.
Kean, 16, from Church Stretton, Shropshire, was diagnosed with a rare form of tissue cancer and died in 2022.
The match will be held in the town on 30 April and his aunt said the community was very supportive.
"He was a very well-known boy in Church Stretton and when he passed away the community were absolutely amazing," Emma Rogers said.
"We put [the charity event] out over Facebook and they've been exactly the same, absolutely tremendous for the whole family."
Kean was treated for his cancer - rhabdomyosarcoma - at Birmingham Children's Hospital.
While he was there, his family stayed at the nearby Ronald McDonald House, a site which provides free accommodation to families with sick children.
His aunt said her son, Adam, wanted to raise funds for the charity in his memory and the football match would be held at Russells Meadow, Church Stretton.
"Kean loved football and went to all Shrewsbury Town's matches home and away. We think this is a wonderful way to remember him," she added.
