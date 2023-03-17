Much Wenlock beauty spot set to be a designated nature reserve
A Shropshire beauty spot is due to be designated as a local nature reserve.
Windmill Hill in Much Wenlock offers panoramic views of the town as well as its rural surroundings.
The proposal to become a local nature reserve has been put forward by the town council, which hopes the designation would attract more visitors and funding opportunities.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said councillors will be asked to agree to the plans at a meeting next week.
"Windmill Hill is a very significant environmental resource," a report to cabinet by Mark Barrow, director of place, said.
"It is a superb and highly visible natural feature on the northern edge of Much Wenlock."
His report said the area was one of 700 Local Wildlife Sites in Shropshire and "one of the best limestone grasslands" in the county.
The disused quarry at the foot of the hill is a Regionally Important Geological and Geomorphological Site and the 17th century windmill tower is Grade II listed.
The report said that with designated local nature reserve status, Windmill Hill would be more attractive to visitors and there would be more protections for nature conservation.
The area would continue to be managed by the Much Wenlock Windmill Trust.
