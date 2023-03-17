Four arrests over Telford betting shop armed robberies
Four people have been arrested following a series of armed robberies at betting shops in Telford.
Thousands of pounds were stolen in 15 raids on businesses over 10 days.
The gang of three men were described by police at the time as carrying weapons including a large knife, hammer and a gun, although it was not clear if the firearm was real.
Three men, aged 17, 20 and 28, are in custody and being questioned by officers at Telford police station.
A 25-year-old woman has also been arrested, West Mercia Police said.
Almost £1,200 in cash was stolen in robberies across Ladbrokes and Betfred bookmakers in Telford between 4 March and 12 March.
The gang also raided a Spar store in the town, where £1,100 was taken.
They are then believed to have then targeted a Tesco Express store in Wellington on 14 March, where they left with £300 in cash.
West Mercia Police said no one had been injured in any of the raids, which were thought to be linked.
Det Insp Jo Whitehead thanked the public for responding to the force's appeal.
She also asked the local community to contact officers with any further information.
